New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen on Friday took oath as a minister in the Delhi government.

Shokeen was administered the oath by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas. The ceremony was also attended by the Chief Minister Atishi.

In a post on X, LG Saxena said, "Administered Oath of Office and Secrecy to Raghuvinder Shokeen, as a Minister in GNCTD, in the presence of CM Atishi and other cabinet ministers. My congratulations and best wishes to Shokeen. May he work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Delhi."

Congratulating the new minister, CM Atishi, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Congratulations to Raghuvinder Shokeen on taking oath as minister. I have full faith that as a minister, you will serve the people of Delhi and make their lives better."

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated Shokeen.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to Raghuvinder Shokeen on taking oath as minister," the party's national convenor said on on X.

Shokeen, a Jat leader from outer Delhi, was inducted into the cabinet on November 18 after AAP's prominent Jat leader and transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party.

In a bid to control the damage caused by Gahlot's exit, the AAP announced the induction of Shokeen.

Shokeen has served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two terms from Nangloi Jat. Prior to that, he was elected as a councillor for two terms.

