Latur, December 13: A doctor and his nephew allegedly beat a security guard to death at a hospital in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint by the deceased man's mother, the police have registered a case under section 103 (1) (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Dr Pramod Ghuge and his nephew Aniket Munde, both absconding, an official said. The victim, Balu Bharat Dongre, was employed as a security guard at Ghuge's hospital, he said.

Dongre was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the hospital premises on Thursday, the official said. According to police, Ghuge was allegedly involved in thrashing and abducting a lift contractor, and had coerced Dongre into participating in the abduction, promising him salary without work. After Dongre's arrest in the abduction case, Ghuge initially paid him salary for a few months but later stopped. When the victim confronted him, the doctor allegedly threatened him, they said. Nanded Shocker: Man Kills Mother-in-Law With Sharp Weapon After She Refuses To Send His Wife and Children Back to Him, Arrested.

Police said on the day of the incident, Ghuge informed the complainant's cousin that the victim was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. But, before meeting Dongre, his father was allegedly forced to sign some documents and later found that his son had died of severe injuries that indicated physical assault. As per the FIR, Dongre had come to the hospital on Wednesday night to demand salary when Ghuge and his nephew Munde started beating him. The attack lasted for 15 to 20 minutes, after which the accused asked another security guard to bring a stretcher. Nagpur Shocker: Ex-Cop Murders Lover After Heated Argument, Buries Body in Vela Hari Building; Arrested.

The victim was carried to the ICU in a stretcher, and his motorcycle, parked at the hospital gate, was damaged, the report stated. Ghuge informed the Shivajinagar police that Dongre had died of a heart attack after he met with an accident. Police said both the accused are absconding, and a search is underway for them.

