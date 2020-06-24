New Delhi, June 24 (PTI) AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Wednesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the new policy which makes it mandatory for every novel coronavirus patient in Delhi to visit COVID care centres for a health assessment.

As per the earlier policy of the Delhi government, a vigilance officer and a Delhi government doctor used to visit a patient, and examine him or her.

"After thorough examination, a suggestion would be made with regard to the need for institutional quarantine or treatment in home isolation. Visit to a COVID care centre was not required in the previous policy of the Delhi government," he said.

But the new rules put in place by the central government compels everyone, even those with high fever, to stand in long queues outside the COVID care centres and subsequently get themselves examined by a doctor at there, Chadha said.

"This new rule has created chaos and fear in the minds of patients. They are calling and asking us how they will reach COVID care centres. From where will such a huge number of ambulances come to carry these patients? I am confident that the home minister will reconsider this order and put more focus on home isolation," he said.

