UFOs Operated by Higher-Order Intelligence, Says Former US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet

Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet has reignited debate over unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), claiming that some UFO sightings reported by military personnel may involve technology controlled by “higher-order non-human intelligence.”

In interviews discussing several high-profile Navy encounters, Gallaudet referred to the 2015 “Go Fast” incident and the 2004 “Tic Tac” sighting, both of which have become central to ongoing public and political discussions surrounding UFO disclosure in the United States. Do Aliens Exist? UFO Files Show No Strong Evidence of Alien Life, Says Analyst Mick West (Video).

‘Go Fast’ Incident Revisited

The “Go Fast” sighting involved footage recorded from a US Navy F/A-18 aircraft operating off the US east coast in 2015. The video, later released publicly, showed a fast-moving object appearing as a small white dash across the aircraft’s monitoring systems.

Gallaudet said he received the footage through an email marked “URGENT SAFETY OF FLIGHT ISSUE,” which had reportedly been circulated among subordinate commanders due to concerns over unexplained aerial encounters and potential mid-air safety risks. According to Gallaudet, the object’s movement appeared to exceed known technological capabilities. Aliens Found in US? Former Researcher Claims American Government Recovered 4 Distinct Types of Extraterrestrial Life From Crashed UFOs.

“So far, we have not built anything that can go that fast in the water and does not change speed from water to air. Many have had super-fast acceleration and made right-angle turns. We have not yet been able to engineer vehicles that can do that,” said Gallaudet. He also claimed the email containing the footage disappeared from his account the following day without his involvement.

Claims of Government Secrecy

Gallaudet suggested that the removal of the email reinforced his belief that information about UFO encounters has not been fully disclosed to the public. “The government is not telling us whether they could be hostile or not, and that uncertainty needs to be resolved.”

He added: “Not knowing is a potential security risk.” The retired admiral said he believes some of the craft observed during military encounters are controlled by intelligence that is not human.

“We are pretty convinced these craft are operated by higher-order intelligence that is not human. I don’t believe they’re of the natural world as we know it. They may come from Earth, but I don’t believe they belong to the plant and animal kingdoms as we know them,” Gallaudet told Popular Mechanics.

In another interview, Gallaudet stated: “What I do know is that the nature of some of these craft is so advanced that and so apparently are obviously under intelligent control that the only conclusion we can make and has been made by those that I've been read into these programs who I know is that there's some kind of higher order non-human intelligence directing them.”

The ‘Tic Tac’ Encounter

One of the most widely discussed military UFO incidents remains the 2004 “Tic Tac” encounter involving former US Navy Commander David Fravor. The incident gained national attention after The New York Times reported on it in 2017. Fravor described seeing an oval-shaped object without visible wings, rotors, or exhaust systems while flying off the coast of San Diego, California.

According to Fravor, the object displayed unusual flight characteristics and accelerated at speeds far beyond known aircraft capabilities. “Accelerated like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Reports at the time stated that the USS Princeton had tracked the object for nearly two weeks, observing rapid altitude changes from approximately 80,000 feet to near sea level before the craft disappeared from radar. Fravor also said the water beneath the object appeared disturbed or boiling as it hovered roughly 50 feet above the ocean surface.

Renewed Interest in UFO Files

The remarks by Gallaudet and Fravor are gaining renewed attention amid increasing public interest in UFO disclosure, congressional hearings on UAPs, and discussions surrounding the release of alleged “Alien Files” linked to US President Donald Trump.

In recent years, UFO-related discussions have increasingly entered mainstream political and public discourse in the United States. Supporters of the disclosure movement argue that governments may possess additional information regarding unexplained aerial phenomena that has not yet been released publicly.

Despite growing speculation, no conclusive evidence confirming extraterrestrial life or non-human-controlled spacecraft has been officially verified by the US government.

While UFO enthusiasts and disclosure advocates view these accounts as evidence of advanced non-human intelligence, skeptics and scientists continue to call for verifiable data and caution against drawing definitive conclusions from military sightings alone. Gallaudet acknowledged that many questions remain unanswered regarding the origin, purpose, and intent of the objects reported by Navy personnel.

“We are certain, based on the people I know who have collected materials and been involved in secret government programmes, that they are controlled by something. We just don’t fully know what their intent or their nature is.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).