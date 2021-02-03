New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday slammed BJP over the farmers' protests against farm laws and alleged that farmers are being treated as "terrorists".

"Farmers are being treated as terrorists. Only AAP raised the farmer's issue in the Rajya Sabha. We said that the farmer's issue should be discussed first. I think Congress and BJP have been discussing farmer's issue within themselves but no one knows what they have decided", Singh told ANI.

"Farmers' only request is to repeal three farm laws but the central government's dictatorial attitude has made the conditions of the farmers worse," he said.

Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

