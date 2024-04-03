New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail after six months on Wednesday and hit out at the BJP, saying it has inducted all corrupt leaders and that it was time to give a reply to the party.

"AAP will not be scared. (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, (Manish) Sisodia, (Satyendar) Jain are in jail because they want to give facilities to 2 crore people of Delhi. All of us are with Kejriwal," Singh, who reached the AAP headquarters late at night, told party workers.

"There is widespread tyranny in the country. The time has come to give a reply to the BJP," he said, accusing the party of inducting all corrupt leaders from different parts of the country.

Dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a brown jacket, the Rajya Sabha member walked out of jail and was garlanded by AAP workers. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as his supporters jostled to greet him.

He said it was not the time to celebrate but struggle and expressed confidence that other jailed party leaders will also come out soon.

After his release, Singh left for Kejriwal's residence where he met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

In a video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh is seen touching the feet of Sunita Kejriwal when he met her.

Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison here since October 13, 2023. He came out at 8:11 pm through gate number three.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of the bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "Dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh Zindabad". They also showered rose petals on him.

There was heavy security outside the jail in view of his release.

"Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders have been put behind bars and I am confident that 'ye jail ke taale tutenge hamare sare neta chutenge (the locks of jail will break and all our leaders will come out).

"I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, but struggle," Singh said while addressing party supporters outside the jail.

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.

Bharadwaj said that the party will continue to struggle.

Sanjay Singh said that this is the time for struggle and not celebrations because party leaders, including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are still in jail, he said.

"Our three leaders are in jail so the party will continue to struggle," he told reporters.

Soon after Singh was released, the AAP said in a post on X in Hindi, "The lion broke the chains of the dictator and came out."

Later, speaking to reporters, AAP leader Atishi said, "This is the victory of truth. The investigation into the fake excise case has been going on for the last two years. ED and CBI have put hundreds of their officers on the job to find something in this case and conducted raids, but they have not recovered a single penny of corruption from any leader of the Aam Aadmi Party."

She said that with the release of Sanjay Singh from Tihar jail, the AAP's honesty has come out before the entire country.

The Supreme Court had asked the ED again and again where is the money trail, but the agency did not have any reply and that's why it did not oppose Singh's bail plea, the AAP leader said.

Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1:30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities.

On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital.

His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other AAP leaders are still in jail.

