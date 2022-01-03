Ahmedabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi, who was booked under Gujarat's prohibition law two days back, on Monday alleged that his forensic report might have been changed at the instance of the ruling BJP and said he was ready to undergo a lie-detector test to prove that he is a teetotaller.

The BJP has denied the allegations.

Gadhvi demanded that a lie-detector test be conducted on him in any state not ruled by BJP "to prove his innocence".

Gadhvi is currently out on bail in a rioting and sexual harassment case.

He was granted bail by the Info City police station of Gandhinagar on Monday after he approached the police to court arrest in the prohibition case.

"I am a teetotaler and never consumed liquor in my entire life. Despite that, I was booked under the prohibition law. My forensic report was possibly changed due to pressure from the BJP and its government. The BJP always indulges in such low-level politics," Gadhvi, who had headed a TV channel before joining the AAP last year, alleged in a press conference.

He also demanded that his blood samples, collected earlier for the alcohol test, be preserved.

Refuting Gadhvi's allegations, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Trivedi said every person accused of a crime always claims innocence before being proved guilty.

"If Gadhvi thinks that the BJP government is doing something wrong, then he has all the right to approach the court. He should not make such false allegations. Let the law take its course" said Trivedi.

Gadhvi was among the 55 AAP functionaries arrested on charges of rioting, sexual assault, assault and forcible entry for barging into BJP's headquarters 'Kamalam' on December 20 to protest against the leak of paper in a state recruitment exam.

Gadhvi and others were granted bail in the rioting case by a Gandhinagar court on December 30.

Based on a test conducted on his blood samples after the December 20 protest, Gadhvi was booked under sections 66 (1)B and 85 (1) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act on January 1.

