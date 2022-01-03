Pune, January 3: Chikhali Police have detained two teenagers, aged 17 and 14 years, after they chased and bludgeoned a 35-year-old private company helper to death with cement blocks after he confronted them for dangerously riding past him at Jadhavwadi in Chikhali on Friday evening. Faridabad Shocker: 24-Year-Old Law Student Thrashed, Stabbed to Death by Friends Over Old Enmity

The two teenagers were identified on the basis of the scooter's registration number provided by some witnesses, according to a report in The Times of India.

"Both the youngsters are vagabonds with no criminal record in the past," senior inspector Vasant Babar of the Chikhali police said. "We will register a separate case against the two-wheeler owner for giving his vehicle to the two underage persons," he added.

He said the police had received an alert on Friday around 6.45pm that two unknown persons chased and assaulted a man in front of grocery shop on Shiv Road in Jadhavwadi.

"Our team reached the spot and took the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors," Babar said.

The victim, Sunil Sagar of Jadhavwadi, is survived by his wife and two minor children. He said an eyewitness told the police that the two suspects assaulted the victim. He, however, ran away and took a shelter inside a grocery shop. "The eyewitness told us that the duo then ran after the person and dragged him out of the shop. One of them then bludgeoned him with cement block and the duo fled. He also shared the registration number of the scooter used by the duo to flee." Babar said

The police on Saturday traced the scooter to Bhosari.

"The scooter owner's son told us that on Friday, his two friends had borrowed the two-wheeler to go to Chikhali for meeting a friend," Babar said.

The police on Sunday took the two teenagers into custody. "During questioning, the duo admitted to their involvement in the crime," Babar said. The officer said that on Friday evening, the duo had dashed the victim while riding the scooter on Shiv Road.

"After some heated arguments, the victim had slapped one of them. Furious by this, they started beating up Sagar. The latter ran away and hid inside a grocery shop," said Babar.

He also said that they dragged him out and bludgeoned him thrice with a cement block. When the people started gathering, the duo fled. Uttar Pradesh: To Remove Hindrances in Way, Man Murders Lover’s Husband in Lucknow

"We have also obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the spy of the crime and nearby localities, wherever the two were clearly seen assaulting Sagar," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).