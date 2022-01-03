Motorola India is tipped to launch the Moto G71 smartphone in India next week. As a reminder, the handset made its global debut last year, along with Moto G31, Moto G41, Moto G51 and Moto G200 phones. Moto G51 and G31 have already made their debut in India, and now, it's time for the G71 device. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed on his Twitter account that the company could launch the Moto G71 device by the second week of this month but did not reveal the exact date. He has also revealed that the company will start teasing the smartphone by the end of this week. Moto G51 With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Moto G71 is likely to get a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, it could feature a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The handset is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W fast charging facility. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth v5, a USB Type-C port, arear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack and more. Moto G71 is priced at EUR 300 (approximately Rs 25,320). So we expect the Indian pricing of the device to be somewhere around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).