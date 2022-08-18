New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released the second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Assembly polls in Gujarat are likely to be held this year.

The party has nominated Raju Karpada from Chotila constituency, Piyush Parmar from Mangrol (Junagadh), Karsanbhai Karmur from Jamnagar North, Nimisha Khunt from Gondal, Prakashbhai Contractor from Choryasi, Vikram Sorani from Wankaner, Bharat Vakhala from Devgadhbharia, JJ Mevada from Asarwa, and Vipul Sakhiya from Dhoraji constituency for upcoming Gujarat polls.

The party released its first list of ten candidates on August 2 which named Bhemabhai Choudhary from Deodar assembly, Jagmal Vala from Somnath, Arjun Rathva from Chhota Udaipur, Sagar Rabari from Bechraji, Vashram Sagathiya from Rajkot Rural, Ram Dhaduk from Kamrej, Shivlal Barasia from Rajkot South, Sudhir Vaghani from Gariadhar, Rajendra Solanki from Bardoli and has named Omprakash Tiwari as its candidate from Naroda constituency.

Ever since its victory in the Punjab assembly polls, the AAP has been making regular attempts to make an impression in Gujarat.

Keeping the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in mind, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal made a bunch of promises ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state.

The AAP leader claimed that about 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got electricity bills of zero rupees and many of the people residing in Delhi are also similarly privileged.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. About 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got zero electricity bills."

"Soon, a total of Punjab 51 lakh households would get just zero bills. We would also ensure a round-the-clock power supply here in Gujarat. We would also waive off the bills from the previous year," he said.

Kejriwal also assured to provide employment to the unemployed youth in Gujarat.

"The youths here rue the lack of livelihoods. In just a few years, we have provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi. We had also provided employment to the unemployed here. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on the dole of Rs 3,000 rupees per month," he added. (ANI)

