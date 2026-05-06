India News

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann following the low-intensity twin blasts in the state, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is "entirely responsible" for the deteriorating security situation in the state.

In a post on X, Saini took a swipe at the Punjab CM's recent remarks, claiming that Mann has "lost his mental balance" amidst the escalating crisis.

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"Bhagwant Mann has lost his mental balance. The bomb blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar are a matter of serious concern not just for Punjab but for the entire country, but even more alarming is Bhagwant Mann's statement. On one hand, Punjab's DGP is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI behind these incidents, while on the other hand, the AAP's Chief Minister, driven by political motives, is issuing irresponsible statements. I want to tell Punjab's Chief Minister very clearly that the Aam Aadmi Party is entirely responsible for every incident happening in Punjab; you cannot escape from this," said Saini.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini further asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains steadfast in its commitment to national security, stability, and good governance. He emphasised that the party has always prioritised the nation and will continue to work with the same resolve in the future.

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"The Bharatiya Janata Party has always remained committed to security, stability, and good governance, keeping the nation above all, and it will continue to work with the same resolve in the future as well. The people of Punjab, my family, understand your irresponsible attitude very well and will respond appropriately when the time comes," added Saini.

Saini's remarks came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann termed the recent explosions in Amritsar and Jalandhar a part of a 'larger effort' by the BJP to instigate violence ahead of the upcoming elections."

Addressing the media, he alleged, "Investigation is underway into these minor blasts. This is the BJP's preparation for the Punjab elections. BJP gets votes by spreading violence and fear among people. I want to tell the BJP to stop. The people of Punjab always want peace. Wherever the BJP has to contest elections, it goes there and creates fights."

Earlier, Punjab witnessed two consecutive blasts on Tuesday in Jalandhar and Amritsar, respectively, with no injuries reported.

Jalandhar saw the first blast after a scooter caught fire around 8 pm outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters.

Hours later, another blast occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm, prompting a swift response from police and security agencies.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav later inspected the sites of the recent low-intensity blasts reported from Amritsar and Jalandhar, and indicated the involvement of Pakistan-backed elements in these blasts.

Addressing the media after visiting the spot at the Khassa cantonment boundary wall in Amritsar, the DGP said the incident appears to be part of Pakistan's "ISI-design" to create unrest in Punjab.

"We suspect that since the anniversary of carrying out Operation Sindoor is approaching, this is a part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab," he said.

Following the incident, teams from the Punjab Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and forensic experts were deployed to the site to sanitise the area and collect evidence for scientific examination.

"Today I visited Amritsar. Yesterday, a low-intensity explosion took place in the army area. I visited that crime scene... A low-intensity explosion was reported from the boundary wall of the army camp located at Khassa cantonment. After that, senior officers of Punjab Bomb Disposal Squads, Punjab Police and Forensic Experts were called to the spot, and after sanitising the area completely, samples from the exhibits were collected for scientific examination," he said.

The DGP further stated that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and that a coordinated investigation is underway with the Army and other agencies. Multiple teams are examining human intelligence, technical inputs and forensic evidence to establish the exact nature and origin of the blasts.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday morning moved to secure forensic evidence and gather information from the sites of the recent blast in Punjab. The team will assist state authorities in investigating the explosion, the sources said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)