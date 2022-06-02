Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought the removal of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation managing president Belur Raghavendra Shetty from the post and demanded his arrest as serious corruption allegations have been levelled against him.

Speaking in the press conference held at the press club, the AAP state spokesperson K Mathai said, "Raghavendra Shetty is accused of manipulating the information stored in the digital video recorder that had the CCTV camera footage of the headquarters of Handicrafts Corporation. He had unsuccessfully tried to re-appoint Kishor Kumar to the post of general manager who had earlier been suspended on the charges of Rs 25 crore scam. We have information that there has been a negotiation of Rs 5 crore for this appointment."

The former bureaucrat further alleged that salaries and other monthly expenses of up to Rs 5 lakh were being paid without providing attendance details of the office staff.

"Shetty had forced corporation officers to get him meals, demanded a female personal assistant for himself, and was also accused of misbehaving with women," Mathai said.

"Shrikantha Chauri who was serving as the Personal assistant of Belur Raghavendra Shetty was arrested in police sub-inspector recruitment scam case. Shetty is also likely to be involved in this illegal act and his role should be investigated. At the meetings of the corporation's board meetings, he was shouting loudly and causing unrest. We got to know that he was pressurising Roopa by shouting she would be responsible if he commits suicide in depression. The Police should take strict action against Raghavendra Shetty on suicide threatening charges as he was repeatedly threatening suicide and pressurising her," said Mathai.

AAP state media convener Jagadish V Sadam said Shetty had also been accused of stealing millions of valuables from handicrafts corporation showrooms.

"Many serious allegations have been levelled against Belur Raghavendra Shetty, including theft of millions of valuables from handicrafts corporation showrooms. The items stolen from the showrooms were gifted to ministers, hence he should be arrested on these charges and prosecuted. When he took office, Vinay Guruji was invited to the office and he performed the 'homa-havanas' and the expenses of those were obtained from the corporation. In addition, 'homa-havanas' have also taken place in the residence of former chief minister BS Yedyiurappa and its expenses were also added to the expenses of the corporation," he said.

"Though the corporation's managing director D Rupa filed a written complaint against Raghavendra Shetty to the chief secretary of the government, the government has not taken any action. He should be immediately dismissed and arrested, and a thorough investigation should take place over the allegations," he added. (ANI)

