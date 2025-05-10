New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): As the two-day session of the Delhi Assembly begins on May 13, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to take a bold and uncompromising stand on national security, moving a 'Condemnation Motion' to denounce the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

According to an official release, the party is also set to move a 'Motion of Thanks' saluting the Indian Armed Forces for their courage and resolve in the face of India-Pakistan escalation.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep Hails PM Narendra Modi on India's Precision Strike Against Pakistan, Says 'Bharat Does Not Flinch & Forget'.

Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces have launched a decisive offensive against terrorists and their backers -- a battle that the Delhi Assembly, led by AAP, unequivocally supports.

"We not only want to thank the Armed Forces, but also the families of our soldiers, whose sacrifice and dedication keep this nation secure," said the Leader of Opposition (LoP ) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor': No Mosque Touched During Precision Strikes at 9 Terror Camps in Pakistan and PoJK, Defence Ministry Debunks Pakistan's Fake News.

Announcing the agenda for the upcoming session, Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi said, "The session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is scheduled for May 13. In this session, the AAP's legislative group brings forward two important resolutions."

Highlighting the party's stand against terrorism, Atishi stated, "First, the Aam Aadmi Party will move a censure resolution to strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Attacking unarmed civilians is an act against humanity, and we want the Delhi Assembly to denounce this in the strongest possible terms."

Expressing gratitude to India's armed forces, she stated, "Second, the Aam Aadmi Party will move a resolution of thanks to honour and salute the Indian Army and all our armed forces. Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has launched a decisive battle against terrorists and their supporters, and the Delhi Assembly -- along with the people of Delhi and across India -- stands firmly with them."

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by military families, Atishi added, "We not only want to thank the armed forces, but also the families of our soldiers for their sacrifice and dedication. With this resolution of gratitude, we express our deep respect for their selfless service to the nation."

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military actions on land, at sea, and in the air. In a crucial step toward de-escalation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)