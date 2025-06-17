Patna (Bihar) [India], June 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday announced that the party has decided to contest elections on all seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election on all 243 seats.

Sanjay Singh said this decision was made after discussions with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party's Bihar committee.

"After discussions with the party's national president, Arvind Kejriwal, and the Bihar committee, it was decided that we will contest elections on all seats in Bihar," Sanjay Singh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP's statement came amid the party's protest in Patna against the Delhi government's demolition drive under the BJP in various areas in the national capital.

Sanjay Singh urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ask Prime Minister Modi to stop the demolition drive and fulfil the promise of "Jahan jhuggi, wahin makaan."

"Regarding the demolition of shops and houses of people from Bihar in Delhi, I want the Chief Minister of Bihar to tell PM Modi to stop it because these people had promised them 'Jahan jhuggi, wahin makaan'..." Sajay Singh said.

Taking to X, Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of "chasing away" people of Bihar from Delhi through this demolition drive.

"Betrayal in Delhi- friendship in Bihar, It won't work-it won't work. The BJP that is chasing away Bihari brothers from Delhi, chase that BJP away from Bihar. Huge protest in Patna against demolition of houses of Bihar people in Delhi," he said.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)

