New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Centre and Gujarat government of "betraying cotton farmers by turning a blind eye" to their genuine demands.

AAP Gujarat Prabhari Gopal Rai warned that if the farmers' demands are not met by 5 pm on Sunday, the party will hold a massive Mahapanchayat at Botad Marketing Yard to amplify the farmers' voice.

Also Read | 'Right To Be Born': Supreme Court's Lone Woman Judge BV Nagarathna Flags Foeticide-Poor Sex Ratio Link.

Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP claims to stand with farmers, but it has quietly reduced import duty on American cotton to zero, robbing Indian farmers of fair prices. He also condemned arrest of several AAP leaders by Gujarat Police, declaring it a desperate attempt to crush the farmers' movement, and warned that if justice is denied, the agitation will spread across all markets of Gujarat.

At a press conference held at the AAP headquarters on Saturday, Rai alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat is continuously working against the interests of farmers and has resorted to oppressive action against those raising their voices. "Farmers go to sell their cotton at the Botad Marketing Yard in Gujarat, where they face local exploitation. On Friday, thousands of farmers reached the Botad Marketing Yard to protest against this exploitation and launched a movement demanding fair prices and an end to harassment," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | MCD By-Elections 2025: Delhi Gears Up for By-Polls in 12 Wards.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)