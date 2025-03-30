Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): As part of its sustained community-centric efforts for mitigation of Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) and facilitating coexistence in HEC-affected areas, premier biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak has recently installed 25 solar street lights (SSL) in certain HEC hotspots in Goalpara district of Assam and West Garo Hills (WGH) district of Meghalaya.

These solar streetlights are expected to help villagers residing in HEC hotspots in Goalpara and WGH landscapes to sight wild elephants at night from a safe distance so that they can either avoid coming too close to these animals or retreat to safer places in time.

Installation of solar street lights with cooperation from the HEC-affected communities has been one of the measures taken by Aaranyak in the contiguous Goalpara-WGH landscape over the last few years for mitigation of the conflict.

The HEC-affected landscape is spread across Assam-Meghalaya state boundary in the geographical area.

Twenty-five solar street lights were installed at various HEC-affected villages in the landscape with active community cooperation.

Out of these 20 solar street lights were installed in 13 villages located in Goalpara district of Assam. The beneficiary villages in the district are Jalapara (2 SSL), Belpara (1 SSL), Pachim Matia (2 SSL) under Ranjuli Forest Range; Dahikata (2 SSL), Dakurbhita (1 SSL), Rangagarha (2 SSL), Mamakata (2 SSL), Amtola (2 SSL), Nichinta (1 SSL) under Goalpara Sadar Forest Range; Sapleng (1 SSL) under Krishnai Forest Range; Thahurbilla (1 SSL), Borjhora (1 SSL), Dhamor (2 SSL) under Lakhipur Forest Range.

Five more solar street lights were installed with support from Darwin Initiative in three villages - two SSL at Khokapara (Lahapara), two SSL at Chisikgre (Belguri) and one SSL at Photamati under Holaidonga Forest Range of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that Aaranyak in partnership with British Asian Trust and the Goalpara Forest Division has been working with local communities and other stakeholders to mitigate HEC and promote coexistence in the Garo Hills-Goalpara landscape in the region. (ANI)

