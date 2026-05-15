Norton Manx R Launch in India in 2026; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications of Upcoming British Superbike

British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles, owned by India’s TVS Motor Company, has confirmed that its flagship superbike, the Manx R, will be launched in the Indian market "very soon". The announcement marks the beginning of a high-profile brand launch for the storied marque, which has undergone a significant revival since its acquisition in 2020. Officials from TVS confirmed the move during recent test rides in Spain, positioning the Manx R as the spearhead of a "top-down" market strategy for the country.

The Manx R is the pinnacle of Norton’s engineering under its new ownership, combining classic British racing heritage with modern high-performance technology. While a precise launch date has yet to be revealed, the superbike is expected to arrive in showrooms by late 2026. This introduction will be followed by the Norton Atlas middleweight and potentially other more accessible models, as the brand looks to establish a premium presence against established rivals like Ducati and BMW. Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Norton Manx R Specifications and Features

The heart of the Norton Manx R is a newly developed 1,200 cc, 72-degree V4 engine. Manufactured at TVS Motor’s Hosur facility in India, this powertrain is one of the most sophisticated engines produced in the region. It delivers 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. While the engine block is produced in India, high-performance components such as the valvetrain and engine covers are imported to maintain the bike’s premium performance standards.

The superbike features an aluminium monocoque frame and a single-sided swingarm for weight optimisation. Advanced rider aids include:

Suspension: Electronically adjustable semi-active Marzocchi units.

Electronics: An 8-inch TFT touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity, navigation, and media controls.

Rider Aids: Three standard riding modes, two custom track modes, a bidirectional quickshifter, and cornering traction control.

Wheels: Track-focused carbon fibre wheels available on higher trims.

Manufacturing and Global Strategy

Norton's manufacturing process reflects a global collaboration between the UK and India. While the V4 engine is built in Hosur, the final assembly and finishing take place at Norton’s state-of-the-art Solihull facility in the UK. This facility was established following a significant investment by TVS to ensure the brand meets global luxury standards.

TVS Motor Company has recently committed a further investment of approximately Rs 3,500 crore for FY27, a large portion of which is dedicated to the international expansion and product development of Norton Motorcycles. This investment includes scaling up production capacity in India to 8.3 million units annually, providing the infrastructure needed to support Norton’s global rollout. Maruti Eeco Star Edition With 18 New Accessories Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Norton Manx R Price in India

While official India pricing will be announced at the time of launch, the Norton Manx R has a base price of GBP 20,250 (approximately INR 21.5 lakh) in the UK. Industry analysts expect the India-spec model to be priced competitively, likely ranging between INR 25 lakh and INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the Manx R will aim to undercut premium competitors such as the Ducati Panigale V4 and the BMW S 1000 RR, offering a unique blend of boutique British styling and high-performance engineering.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).