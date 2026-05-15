Trump Mobile T1 Smartphone Begins Shipping to US Customers After Nine-Month Delay

Donald Trump's branded smartphone venture, Trump Mobile, has officially commenced the shipping of its T1 handset to customers across the United States. The release comes after a delay of approximately nine months, as the gold-coloured device was originally slated to reach consumers in August 2025.

The company confirmed this week that the initial batch of pre-ordered devices is currently being delivered. According to Trump Mobile, all remaining orders are expected to be fulfilled within the next few weeks. The T1 is priced at USD 499, which converts to approximately INR 47,000, and is being marketed as a symbol of domestic manufacturing and economic nationalism. Trump Mobile T1 Phone Shipping Starts This Week for Pre-Order Customers After Months of Delays.

Trump Mobile T1 Shipping Details

Pat O’Brien, the chief executive of Trump Mobile, stated that the long-awaited launch was postponed to ensure the completion of rigorous testing and quality checks. While the company maintains that the first units are being assembled within the United States, the venture has faced significant scrutiny regarding its "Made in America" claims.

Industry analysts and technology experts have previously expressed scepticism regarding the feasibility of producing a low-cost smartphone entirely within the US. The global supply chain for mobile components remains heavily concentrated in Asia, leading critics to suggest that the T1 handset closely resembles existing Android devices manufactured in China.

T1 Smartphone Specifications and Features

The T1 features a technical specification that includes a Snapdragon 7 series processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the device is equipped with a triple-camera system and a 5,000 mAh battery. The venture is linked to the Trump Organization through a specific licensing agreement rather than direct ownership.

Trump Wireless Service The 47 Plan

In addition to the hardware, the company offers a wireless service known as "The 47 Plan". This service is priced at USD 47.45 per month, a figure that references Donald Trump's tenure as both the 45th and 47th President of the United States. The plan was designed to complement the handset as part of a broader telecommunications ecosystem. Trump Mobile T1 Phone Delayed Again? MAGA Supporters Demand Updates After Paying USD 100 Deposits for Trump Jr’s New Smartphone.

The shipping news follows months of mounting pressure from customers who had paid deposits of USD 100. Frustrations grew as delivery timelines remained unclear and pre-order terms were adjusted. Consumer advocates and some lawmakers have also raised questions regarding the transparency of the marketing claims surrounding the origin of the device's components.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).