Keneeshaa Francis Reacts to Trolls Accusing Her of Allegedly Breaking Ravi Mohan’s Home, Singer Opens Up About Her Own Past Traumas (Watch Videos)

Singer and spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis has issued an emotional and comprehensive response to the persistent online trolling she has faced regarding her relationship with actor Ravi Mohan. In a detailed two-part video shared on her Instagram handle, Francis firmly denied allegations that she was responsible for the breakdown of the actor’s marriage, while opening up about a past marked by abuse, loss, and profound personal tragedy. Ravi Mohan Hugs Rumoured Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis on Stage During ‘Kanmani Anbodu’ Performance; Cute Moment Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Keneeshaa Francis Denies Allegations of Homebreaking

Addressing the "homewrecker" label that has dominated her social media comments for months, Francis questioned the logic behind the accusations. She emphasised that as someone who has experienced deep personal loss, she would never intentionally separate a father from his children or dismantle a family. "Why can't people think adults make their own decisions?" she asked, asserting that Ravi Mohan is an adult capable of navigating his own life.

She clarified that their connection began professionally when he approached her for therapeutic support during a difficult period, eventually evolving into a friendship. Francis noted that as a therapist, her professional instinct is always to encourage reconciliation where possible, but described the situation surrounding the actor as "far more complex" than public perception suggests.

Keneeshaa Francis Finally Breaks Silence on Ravi Mohan Dating Rumours and ‘Homebreaking’ Allegations

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A Childhood Defined by Abuse and Loss

In an effort to provide context for her resilience, Francis shared harrowing details of her upbringing. She alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by relatives starting as early as the fourth grade. The singer also spoke about the "orphan" status she feels today, having lost both her parents within a few years of each other, her mother in 2013 and her father in 2017.

She described these losses as defining moments that left her navigating the world without a familial safety net, making the current public "character assassination" even more painful.

Trauma of Domestic Violence and Miscarriage

Francis further revealed that her early adulthood was marred by a volatile marriage. Married at the age of 18 or 19, she described the relationship as physically and emotionally abusive. The most tragic revelation involved the loss of her child.

Francis disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage, which she attributed directly to the domestic violence she endured during that marriage. "I am a woman who lost her child," she stated, using her personal history to highlight the irony of trolls accusing her of lacking empathy for family structures.

Addressing the legal rumours surrounding the controversy, Keneeshaa Francis confirmed that she has not received any official notice or restraining order from the Madras High Court that would prevent her from speaking out or making public comments regarding any individuals involved.

A Call for Digital Accountability

Beyond her personal life, Francis criticised the current state of social media discourse. She alleged that her Instagram account was recently hacked during a performance in Kerala and accused certain individuals of using bots to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Part 2 of Keneeshaa Francis’ Video

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She also called out influencers and content creators who "monetize mockery," urging the public to focus on more pressing global issues such as poverty and food shortages rather than speculating on the private lives of others. Who Is Keneeshaa Francis? Know All About Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Amid Split From His Wife Aarti.

Concluding her statement, Francis expressed a desire to move past the controversy and return to her work in music and therapy. She maintained that she has received no legal notices and challenged her detractors to take their grievances to court rather than continuing the cycle of online harassment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).