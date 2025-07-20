Agra (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) The body of an eight-year-old boy who was abducted from Agra in April has been recovered from Mania village in Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The recovery was made by the Rajasthan Police who found the boy's body buried and informed their Agra counterparts, they said.

According to police, the deceased Abhay, a Class 1 student, was the son of Vijay Pratap, a Vijay Nagar resident who owned a transport firm.

The minor was playing outside his home when he went missing on April 30. A couple of days later, the family received a letter, which revealed that he was kidnapped. The abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 80 lakh from Abhay's father.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep Lal said, "The body has undergone a post-mortem examination. We are actively working on the case for a breakthrough. We are close, the case will be closed soon."

