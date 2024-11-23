A shocking incident unfolded in Pachpadra when a young girl, who had recently returned after a love marriage, was allegedly kidnapped by her own family members. According to reports, the girl was forcibly taken away in a three-wheeler by her relatives. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, initially claimed that the girl had been kidnapped by miscreants riding a Scorpio. However, local authorities later confirmed that the perpetrators were indeed her family members. Rajasthan: Deaf-Mute Man Who Came Alive on Funeral Pyre, Dies During Treatment in Jaipur Hospital.

Girl Kidnapped by Family After Love Marriage in Pachpadra

In Pachpadra, #Rajasthan, the girl who returned after a love marriage was kidnapped by her family members in a three wheeler. A video of this went viral on social media in which it was claimed that the miscreants riding a Scorpio have kidnapped the girl. pic.twitter.com/QWJ4J1fcsu — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)