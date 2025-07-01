New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A four-year-old girl who was abducted from near her house in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on June 29 was rescued and two people, including a woman, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

At around 6 pm on June 29, a Church Colony resident made a PCR call reporting that his daughter had gone missing, they said.

Also Read | Assam: Congress Workers Among 6 Detained a Day After Plastic Bottle Hurled at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Convoy During His Visit to Golaghat.

The man alleged that his daughter had gone outside to buy chips and candies but did not return home. An FIR was immediately filed and further probe launched, a police officer said.

Multiple CCTV cameras were scanned across Shani Bazar Road, Bandh Road, Tigri Road and Sangam Vihar Road. In one of the footage, two masked people -- a man and a woman -- were seen taking away the girl in an autorickshaw from Shani Bazar Road, the officer said.

Also Read | RailOne App Launched: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils One-Stop Mobile Solution for All Passenger Services; Now Available on Android and iOS Platforms.

Pictures of the suspects were circulated across police stations and field units, he said.

"After checking 80 CCTV cameras, a breakthrough came when a local resident identified one of the suspects from the footage as Rama Shankar (45). Upon interrogation, Shankar disclosed the identity and location of the co-accused, Nasren (42),” the officer said.

Acting on his leads, a team reached Tughlakabad village and rescued the missing girl from Nasreen's house. Both accused were subsequently arrested, he added.

During questioning, it emerged that the two accused knew each other and used to work together as painters in the Sangam Vihar area, the police said.

Nasreen found the girl wandering on Shani Bazar Road. Driven by her desire to raise a girl child, as she did not have a daughter of her own, she decided to take her away, they said.

Nasreen took the child nearly eight kilometers away to her home in Tughlakabad with Shankar's help and kept her hidden there, they said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused are linked to any similar past incidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)