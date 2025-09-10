New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police has arrested a dreaded criminal, Lalan Kumar, who had been absconding for more than 13 years in connection with a sensational double murder case registered in 2012.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced on his arrest.

According to Delhi Police, the case was registered on the complaint of Ram Gupta regarding the abduction of his truck driver, Shamim and helper, Shera, along with the vehicle. During the investigation, the body of driver Shamim was recovered from Palwal in Haryana, while the body of helper Shera was found in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The truck was later traced to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that the accused, along with his associates, had abducted the victims and the truck with the intention of committing robbery. When the victims resisted, they were brutally murdered. During the investigation, accused persons Sunil alias Rohit alias Tehaniya and Shatrughan were arrested, while the main accused, Lalan Kumar, managed to evade arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on December 10, 2012.

Since then, Kumar had completely vanished from the police radar. To trace him, Sub Inspector Nishant Nagar was tasked with gathering information about his whereabouts. The police team carried out extensive operations across seven states, including Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand. Over 20,000 kilometres were travelled, more than 500 call detail records (CDRs) were analysed, and about 1,000 people were interrogated during the manhunt.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar and the team also deployed sources and monitored the movements of Lalan Kumar's family members in Bihar, his native state. The team worked day and night, developing intelligence and coordinating with senior officers to narrow down potential hideouts.

After sustained efforts of over three years, police finally received specific information and apprehended Lalan Kumar from Shankarpur in Madhepura, Bihar, on September 4, 2025. (ANI)

