New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced the names of its candidates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union elections for the posts of President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary, an official statement said on Saturday.

The national student body said that it would raise the issue of the incompetence of the left-leaning organizations and strive to improve the academic environment on campus.

In a press release, ABVP said that Umesh Chandra Ajmira has been nominated for the post of President, Deepika Sharma for Vice President, Arjun Anand for Secretary and Govind Dangi has been nominated as a candidate for the post of Joint Secretary.

Apart from President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, ABVP has also announced the names of its candidates for the posts of 42 counselors, the release added.

The election of these 42 counselors will be held in 16 schools and many special combined centres. Today was the last date for the withdrawal of names from the election nomination. Also, presidential debates are to be held on March 20 and elections are to be held on March 22.

Umesh is originally a resident of Warangal, Telangana. He graduated in Political Science from Nizam College Hyderabad. He has obtained postgraduate and MPhil degrees from the School of International Studies, JNU. Presently, Umesh is a research student at the School of International Studies.

Deepika hails from Bhiwani, Haryana. She graduated in life sciences from Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. She did her M.Sc. in School of Environmental Sciences from JNU. Presently, Deepika is a PhD student in the School of Environmental Sciences.

Arjun belongs to Himachal Pradesh. He completed his graduation in geography from Government Degree College, Dharamshala, his post-graduation in political science from Punjab University and his philosophy from Himachal Central University. Presently, Arjun is a research scholar at the Special Center for North East Studies.

Govind is from Madhya Pradesh. He graduated with a B.Sc. in Agriculture from Allahabad Agriculture Institute. He has a postgraduate degree in International Studies and Area Studies and an MPhil in American Studies from JNU. Presently, Govind is a research student at the School of International Studies.

ABVP JNU Minister Vikas Patel said, "ABVP will raise the issues of improving the infrastructure of JNU, ensuring the safety of girl students, providing proper and strong representation, providing affordable education, etc. We protested at JNU for 365 days a year. We have fought for their rights by staying among the students and we will go among them with the same work."

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) panels will field Dhananjay as the presidential candidate, Avijit Ghosh for Vice-President, Swati Singh for General Secretary and Sajid for Joint Secretary as the left unity panel, an official statement said.

In a press release, the left student organisations said that they have once again come together to defeat the divisive and communal ABVP on campus. This election is also a clarion call to the student-youth community to unequivocally rebuke fascist forces in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and shall be fought to save democracy and protect constitutional values. (ANI)

