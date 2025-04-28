New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): All India Students Association (AISA) on Monday refuted Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claims of winning 23 councillor seats in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) elections, alleging that ABVP is exaggerating its victory.

AISA, in a press statement, said that ABVP is falsely claiming they have won 23 councillor seats in JNU, and is "trying to project an image of majority support." The reality, however, "completely exposes their bluff", the statement said.

AISA accused ABVP of dishonestly counting independent candidates as their own to inflate their numbers. This tactic allegedly misrepresents ABVP's actual support among JNU students.

"First, ABVP is dishonestly counting independent candidates as their own to inflate their numbers. Second, the schools where they did win seats have very small student strength, and are definitely not indicative of the mandate of the wider JNU student body," it said.

Meanwhile, the Left alliance continued its stronghold in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the four top posts, even as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made significant inroads.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary.

The ABVP, however, broke a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary, with Vaibhav Meena emerging victorious.

For most of the counting day, ABVP candidates led in all four central panel positions, reflecting a strong challenge to the traditional Left dominance at JNU.

Though it eventually fell short in the President, Vice-President, and General Secretary contests, the margins of defeat were narrow, signalling a significant shift on campus.

The elections, held on April 25 after a delay due to campus violence, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of nearly 70 per cent.

With approximately 5,500 students casting their votes, the four-cornered contest saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance vying for control.

In the councillor elections, ABVP made history by winning 23 out of 42 seats--its best performance since 1999. The organization swept the School of Engineering and made notable gains in the Schools of Social Sciences, International Studies, and Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

The ABVP's resurgence has injected fresh energy into campus politics. Leaders and supporters termed the results a "turning point," pointing to both the strong central panel showing and the expansion at the school and centre levels.

The newly elected leaders expressed their commitment to representing the interests of the students and continuing their advocacy for student rights.

Newly elected President, Nitish Kumar (AISA), assured students, stating, "We will work for the students and their welfare. The aim is to ensure that the voice of every student is heard and respected." (ANI)

