Gorakhpur, April 28: A shocking case of suspicion and violence has surfaced from the Gulriha police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, where a newly married man killed his wife and attacked his elder brother over unfounded fears of an illicit affair after he praised his wife for her cooking skills. The accused, Satish, has been arrested by the police after he confessed to the crime during questioning.

Satish, a resident of Tola Hiraganj in Narayanpur village, had married Saroj on February 13. After following the traditional practice of visiting her maternal home post-marriage, Saroj returned to her in-laws’ residence on April 21. Although the initial days appeared smooth, Satish’s growing insecurity soon turned tragic. On the day Saroj prepared her first meal for the family, her brother-in-law’s praise for her cooking reportedly fueled Satish’s suspicions, which had already been triggered after he had seen his brother roaming around in his underwear earlier. Gorakhpur Shocker: Ajay Nishad Who Broke Into Homes in Uttar Pradesh and Hit Sleeping Women on Head Arrested As Police Recover Blunt Objects Including Iron Rod and Bed Leg.

Driven by jealousy and baseless fears, Satish strangled Saroj to death in their bedroom that night and stayed beside her body until morning. He then went upstairs to his brother Atish’s room, lying on a sofa, because he claimed the ground floor was too hot. The situation escalated further when Saroj’s father filed a dowry-related murder case at Gulriha police station against Satish, Atish, their parents, sister-in-law, and another relative. Gorakhpur Shocker: Man Kills Father with Brick After Argument Over Marriage in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

During interrogation, Satish admitted to killing Saroj, citing his suspicion of a relationship between her and his elder brother, despite having no evidence. Police officials stated that the murder was driven purely by misunderstanding and insecurity, bringing a tragic end to a marriage that had barely begun.

