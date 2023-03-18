Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 17 (ANI): Naga People's Front has appointed MLA Achumbemo Kikon as the chief whip of the Naga People's Front (NPF) Legislature Party to the 14th House of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the official said on Friday.

"The Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat has notified that Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, President, Naga People's Front has appointed Achumbemo Kikon, MLA as the Chief Whip of the NPF Legislature Party to the 14th House of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly," the notification said.

In another notification, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat has notified that the NCP Legislature Party has elected MLA Namri Nchang as the Chief Whip of the NCP Legislature Party.

A whip may require that party members be present in the House for an important vote, or that they vote only in a particular way. In India, all parties can issue whips to their members. Parties appoint a senior member from among their House contingents to issue whips -- this member is called a chief whip, and he/ she is assisted by additional whips.

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly session will start from March 20 to 28.

Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly at a meeting held on March 16, 2023, under the chairmanship of protem speaker Mhathung Yanthan has finalised the provisional programme for the first session of the 14th NLA.

According to an NLA secretariat statement, the committee discussed the business to be transacted during the forthcoming session to be held from March 20-28, 2023.

The business to be taken up during the session include oath/affirmation by the members of the 14th NLA, obituary reference, the election of the speaker, governor's address, the motion of thanks on the governor's address, discussion of the motion of thanks on the governor's address, presentation of the budget for the year 2023-2024 and discussion and voting on the budget etc. (ANI)

