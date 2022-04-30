Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has offered Rs 5 lakh to the 24-year-old girl who was attacked with acid late Thursday night in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media after visiting the girl who is being treated in ICU at St.John's hospital, Dr Sudhakar said Government will not spare the culprits who are responsible for such a heinous act.

The Minister spoke to the victim and expressed solidarity with her family and ensured them that the government stands with them.

The Minister assured her that the treatment of the girl will be taken care of by the government.

Condemning the acid attack, the Minister said that this is an inhuman incident which is shameful and unbecoming for a civilized society.

"Cases like these must be tried in fast track courts and culprits must be punished quickly. Only then we can send a stern message to such anti-social elements and create a deterrent," he added.

Health Department will extend all support for the treatment of the victim girl.

The girl has suffered 35 per cent burn injuries and is being treated in ICU. The skin graft necessary for treatment will be sourced from the skin bank at BMCRI.

"I have decided to personally give Rs 5 lakh to the victim. Our government will ensure all support to the victim and her family be it treatment, rehabilitation and securing the future of the girl," he stated.

"We as a society need to collectively think and act to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and work towards building a safe environment for women," he added.

An acid attack case has been reported in Kamakshipalya Police Station limits.

"The woman has been given primary health care and is out of danger. Teams have been formed to nab the accused," said Dr Sanjeev M Patil, DCP West Bengaluru. (ANI)

