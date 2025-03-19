New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Congress MP Rajiv Shukla emphasised Wednesday that authorities should act against those responsible for the March 17 Nagpur violence that saw incidents of stone pelting and vehicles torched.

The Congress MP also demanded that the Maharashtra government conduct a fair investigation into the incident while stressing the importance of peace in the State.

"Such types of incidents do not take place there. An attempt was made to disturb its peace," he said.

"...Action should be taken against those responsible for the incident...The Maharashtra government should conduct a fair investigation as the peace of Maharashtra and Nagpur is most important...," Shukla told ANI

Meanwhile, Nagpur Police have arrested 50 people, including seven minors, in connection with the recent violence in the city, Commissioner Ravinder Singal said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made following an investigation into the unrest, during which CCTV cameras were also damaged. Authorities are probing the involvement of the alleged mastermind and assessing the sequence of events leading up to the violence.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, Singal told ANI, "We are investigating what was the role of that person, how did he play his role from the beginning, we are investigating all these things. So far, we have arrested 50 accused and 7 minors also, today also some people have been arrested."

He added that the situation remains under control, and authorities are engaging with the public to ensure cooperation in the probe.

"The situation is peaceful, we are meeting people and cooperation is being received in the investigation, our senior officers are talking to people...We are taking stock of how the CCTV cameras were damaged," he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious. Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked.

Additionally, Kadam said that ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra, will be intensified.

He said, "The action that has been going on against Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra for the last three to four years is going to be done more aggressively now." (ANI)

