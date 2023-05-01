Ranchi, May 1 (PTI) The active COVID-19 caseload in Jharkhand rose to 480 as 21 more people tested positive for the infection and 17 were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 15, followed by Ranchi at five and Ramgarh at one.

The fresh infections pushed the total tally in the state to 4,43,639.

The toll remained unchanged at 5,333 as no new fatality was reported since Sunday, the bulletin said.

Jharkhand has tested 1,983 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

