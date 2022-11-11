Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the statewide tally to 35,93,291, the health department said.

There were no fresh virus-related fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, according to a medical bulletin here.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 121 people recovering in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,54,454 that left 789 active infections.

Chennai added 18 new COVID-19 cases, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Fifteen of the 38 districts reported zero new cases, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 180 active infections and overall 7,92,962 coronavirus cases.

A total of 8,855 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,98,66,482, the bulletin said.

