Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI): Active COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu dropped below 15,000 on Sunday as Tamil Nadu logged 1,218 fresh cases, pushing the overall caseload to 26,87,092.

As many as 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the toll to 35,899, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,411 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,36,379 leaving 14,814 active infections, it said.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a decline in daily cases and on August 20, the active infections dropped below 20,000.

A total of 1,28,313 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.94 crore till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore recorded new cases with the state capital adding 156, Coimbatore 132 while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Seven districts reported less than 10 new cases, while there were no fresh deaths in 30 districts. Tenkasi registered the least number of infections at two.

All the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin added.

