Kochi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to extend time granted for the Crime Branch to complete the investigation into the conspiracy case related to the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep.

Justice Kauser Edappagath dismissed the petition of the Crime Branch seeking time to conclude the investigation in the related conspiracy case and directed it to file the additional charge sheet by July 22.

The court had on June 3 granted the Crime Branch time till July 15 to conclude the probe and file the additional charge sheet.

The prosecution had sought more time to investigate the evidence from actor Dileep's mobile phone and to question more witnesses in the matter.

On January 9, the Crime Branch had registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigating officer based on a purported audio clip of Dileep, which was telecast by a TV channel, in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to attack the official.

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

The high court had granted bail to Dileep in the conspiracy case.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

