Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 (ANI): South Indian film actor Srikanth (46), who has appeared in over 54 films, including several in Telugu and Malayalam, was arrested on Monday by the Greater Chennai Police in connection with a narcotics case, police said.

The arrest followed the detention of T. Prasad, a functionary of the AIADMK IT wing, who is suspected of having supplied the banned substance to the actor.

During interrogation, police gathered evidence pointing to Actor Srikanth's alleged involvement in the drug network.

According to officials, Tamil actor Shrikanth was produced before a Magistrate at the Magistrate's residence.

They said the actor has been remanded to judicial custody until July 7, 2025, following his appearance.

Shrikanth's advocate, Vignesh Ramanadhan, represented him during the proceedings.

Earlier, he was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a medical examination as part of the procedure.

Following this, Actor Srikanth was produced before Magistrate Dhayalan of the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore. The hearing took place at the magistrate's residence in the Judicial Officers' Quarters, which is located in the Egmore area of Chennai.

Actor Srikanth was brought to the Nungambakkam Police Station on Monday afternoon and interrogated for more than nine hours. During this time, a blood sample was collected and tested, with the results confirming the presence of the narcotic substance in his system.

Srikanth made his acting debut in 1999 with K Balachander's TV show Jannal--Marabu Kavithaigal. In 2002, he debuted on the silver screen with the Tamil film Roja Kootam.

In April, Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were questioned by excise officials in a drug seizure probe.

The drugs were discovered in the possession of a woman, who allegedly told the excise authorities that she had consumed drugs alongside both Chacko and Bhasi. Based on her statement, the excise department issued notices to the actors, prompting their appearance for questioning. (ANI)

