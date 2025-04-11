New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In a major boost to Delhi's public healthcare infrastructure, the Adharshila Trust, in collaboration with the Adani Group's CSR initiative and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), has announced the expansion of the Adharshila Renal Care Project (ARCP) at Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital.

The initiative, aimed at addressing the growing burden of kidney disease in India, includes the installation of five new dialysis machines sponsored by the Adani Group, along with operational support for one year--marking a significant step toward accessible and affordable renal care for underserved communities.

Also Read | Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

Speaking to ANI, Shishir Priyadarshi, President- Global Relations, Adani Group said, 'the project in terms of renal care is a very important project because dialysis per se is an expensive proposition which a patient needs day in and day out and possibly for the rest of his or her life. Now it is to overcome this huge problem, especially for people without financial means, that the Lady Hardinge Medical College has been expanding the units that it has."

"And when they approached the Adani Group, I think Mr. Gautam Adani did not hesitate for a second to say that he will most happily support the setting up of these five machines. You know, giving back to society has been a motto that he holds very close to his heart. And I have often felt that he is literally looking for some reason or the other to continue to give back to society. He gave back to society on his birthday, he gave back to society on the marriage of his son and therefore a project like this when it came up to him, he more than happily said that we will provide support for the setting up of these machines," he added.

Also Read | Nainar Nagendran Files Nomination for Tamil Nadu BJP President's Post To Replace K Annamalai.

On the Adani group's vision of growth with goodness, Priyadarshi said, 'You know, it is something that I learned from him (Gautam Adani). And when I first read about the motto of the company, growth with goodness, I did ask him about it. And he explained it in such a nice way to me. He said that every single individual that we may be, we do, everyone aspires for growth, everyone aspires to do better. But at the same time, we must aspire for an accompanying goodness. It's goodness as an individual, it's goodness as a family, it's goodness as an entity, it's goodness as a business empire. But in the long run, it is not just that growth is for ourselves or for the economic reality, but growth is for the goodness of the country, growth is for the goodness of society, but growth must be shared. And I think he actually puts his actions into his words by giving back every instance to the society, which he feels has actually given him so much'.

Neena Jolly, Trustee, Adharshila said, "Adharshila Renal Care Project was launched in May 2004 to bridge the gap in dialysis in Delhi NCR. So we have partnered with many hospitals and that is Safdurjung Hospital Adult and Pediatric, Rammanohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College and both its associated hospitals for adult and pediatric care. So today we are here to launch the Adani initiative at the Adult Dialysis Center and we are very grateful to them for supporting this initiative at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Sucheta Kirpalani Hospital'.

"My research said that we need about 4.5 lakh dialysis sessions additionally in Delhi NCR alone, which means about 3,000 patients are going to be added every year. So according to that, we are actually giving a very small percentage of help to the needy, but of course we don't want them to go back without dialysis and the availability, accessibility and affordability of dialysis has been achieved through this. With this initiative, we hope to add about 20,000 additional dialysis sessions to the Delhi Nephroscope. So hopefully we will be able to help a lot of renal care patients," Jolly added.

Prof. (Dr.) Anupam Prakash, Director Professor & Head, Dept. Of Medicine, Lady Hardinge Medical College said, "Asharshila Renal Care Project is a good project because it is catering to a lot of things under its umbrella for central government hospitals and other government hospitals also under the project and it is trying to benefit the patients. That is the biggest thing".

On how it is going to help the patients at LHMC, he said, "See, there are number of aspects in it. Number one, they have provided 20 hemodialysis machines to Lady Hardinge Medical College and out of these, 5 today have been released by Adani Enterprises Limited. So, they were inaugurated today. So, we have a total of 20 new machines in the last week out of which 5 were by Adani Enterprises. So, we are grateful for that because now we will be able to serve the patient. We had earlier 2 dialysis machines, now we have 22 now. So, that is one part of it. The other part is that we have started screening of patients. Whoever patients are coming in medicine OPD, now they are being screened for kidney diseases. So, we are testing them for height, weight, to check for overweight and obesity."

"We are checking for blood pressure and even sugar and urine albumin to detect early kidney involvement. So, there is a team from them because what earlier we used to do was whoever patient comes, a patient of common cold is coming. So, he will come, we will write down medication. They are not screened for all these things. But now all patients who are coming irrespective of age, gender, we are screening them for these courtesy the team that they are. So, we have positioned them. So, roughly we are screening around about 150 to 200 patients daily. So, which is a sizeable number, we will detect early because kidney disease will not manifest without any symptoms. At times it is just when you come to know that there is advanced renal failure, we diagnose them. But by testing for all these things, we can actually make the people aware. So, these tests are being offered free of cost. So, that is a major advancement over and above this. Plus, they are also providing technicians to run dialysis services also. And we have an RO plant which is a mandate for starting hemodialysis that has also been installed by the Adharshila process with the renal care project. So, there are number of ways wherein our patients and general public is going to benefit."

Prof. (Dr.) Sarita Beri, Director, LHMC and Associated Hospitals said, "It's a most wonderful project. Renal care is really required, renal dialysis is really required nowadays for poor patients. It's very difficult to get good quality care. So, Adarshila has done a wonderful, noble cause in starting this in Lady Harding. We have already got the infrastructure, the doctors, nurses, but there were a few gaps which we were not able to take off. So, with filling of these gaps because of Adarshila, now we have really done well, and we see a great future in this. We will be able to help our patients, and it may be expanded even further into some other health projects as well. So, I think congratulations to Adarshila, and I'm really helpful and grateful to Adarshila to have helped us in starting this project".

So, you can imagine from 2 to 22, it's an 11 times increase. But our patient care would increase almost like 20 times, because we're going to give two sessions. They're also helping us with the support like the technicians and the technical manpower, and that will help us to go even further than that. Not only once, but twice a day we'll be using the machine. We can do it for three times also, but one machine also needs some rest. I think that will go a long way, and later on we'll expand it even further, Beri added.

Launched in May 2024, the Adharshila Renal Care Project addresses the critical dialysis accessibility gap across Delhi-NCR, with a goal of delivering 5,00,000 additional dialysis sessions over the next five years for underserved communities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)