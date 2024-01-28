Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that addressing people's issues is the priority of his government.

CM Yogi made the statement during the Janata Darshan held in Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Hall on Gorakhnath Temple premises.

The Chief Minister heard the problems of around 250 people at the Janata Darshan and instructed concerned officials to address them with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention as well as ensure a satisfactory solution.

After listening to the people, he referred their prayer letters to the concerned authorities along with providing instructions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues. He assured people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

When some people complained about land grabbing by the mafia, CM Yogi assured that no weak or poor person would be oppressed under his rule.

He further directed the administration and police officials present in the vicinity to identify the culprits and take strict legal action against them.

The Chief Minister also assured full assistance to all those seeking financial help from the government. He directed the concerned officials to expedite cost estimation and make it available to the government as soon as possible so that funds could be released for the same.

Furthermore, he directed officials to resolve matters related to revenue and police with complete transparency and impartiality. (ANI)

