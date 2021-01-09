Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday demanded a central investigation into chit fund scams and state government compensation for the duped investors.

Chowdhury, while leading a rally of such investors, alleged that the TMC government in the state is announcing several welfare programmes but has done very little for the defrauded people.

"Though the state government has promised to compensate the investors and had set up a commission for the purpose, the hapless people have got little relief so far," Chowdhury said after the rally at Esplanade in central Kolkata.

Chowdhury, who is also the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said that though central agencies including the CBI are probing the Saradha and other chit fund scams, they have not been able to complete the investigations and bring to book those involved in duping thousands of people.

He claimed that the BJP has instead chosen to take into its fold leaders whose names allegedly found a place in the list of accused in the Saradha scam and Narada sting tapes.

He claimed that both the BJP and the TMC are involved in mud-slinging at each other, pushing the important issues affecting the people to the backburner, as the assembly elections in the state draw near.

A delegation of the rally participants also handed over a memorandum to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanding that the accused be brought to book and the investors be compensated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)