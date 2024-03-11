Murshidabad (West Bengal)[India], March 11 (ANI): West Bengal state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and defeat him.

He went a step further, daring her and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to contest from Berhampore adding that the loss of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate will denote the defeat of the chief minister.

Chowdhury stated, "I challenge Mamata Banerjee to engage in the electoral battle from Berhampore and emerge victorious against me. Alternatively, if she opts not to participate, she should nominate Abhishek Banerjee or announce that if the Congress candidate wins that would mean defeat of TMC supremo. She can employ all available resources to secure a victory, while I rely solely on the people's support. Let's see who wins."

This comes after Trinamool Congress, fielded former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Behrampore seat. Chowdhury has been a Member of Parliament from Behrampore, which has a Muslim majority population, since 1999.

Chowdhury also alleged that Mamata Banerjee will never go against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, earlier on Sunday TMC announced to contest all the 42 seats from West Bengal, a move that widened the cracks within INDIA bloc ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Didi is clear that she would not directly contest against PM Modi and BJP. She would never do anything to embarrass the Prime Minister of the country. If the INDIA bloc is broken then PM Modi would be most happiest person and Didi would never do anything to go against him. When the PM came to Raj Bhavan, Mamata Banerjee went to meet him," he alleged.

He further alleged that whatever happened in Sandeshkhali was only the tip of an iceberg and alleged that the entry was barred in the area so that the truth does not come out.

The Congress leader also claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's main aim is to defeat Adhir Chowdhury at any cost, even if it means BJP wins.

"Adhir Chowdhary must be defeated at any cost. Mamata Banerjee has no problem if the BJP wins instead, that's why Yusuf Pathan was nominated from here," he said.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the TMC won 22 seats, while the BJP sprung a major surprise, winning 18 seats. The Congress won the remaining two seats.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

