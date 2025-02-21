New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) has requested Bar Associations in Delhi to ensure the restoration of normal court operations amidst the ongoing strike by lawyers regarding the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra stated that the Bar Council of India held detailed and comprehensive discussions with the Union Law Minister, the Law Secretary, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Law & Justice on February 20, 2025, concerning the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

These discussions have provided substantial clarity and positive assurances regarding the genuine concerns of the legal fraternity about the Draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, stated the Bar Council of India.

"We engaged in an in-depth deliberation with the Hon'ble Law Minister, the Law Secretary, and senior officers of the Ministry. Subsequently, a focused discussion was conducted with the law secretary and his team, where various reservations, apprehensions, and expectations of the legal community concerning the bill were thoroughly addressed," the body stated.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

After these deliberations, the Law Minister assured the Bar Council of India that all contentious issues raised by the legal fraternity would be carefully examined and suitably addressed before the Bill's enactment, it added.

The minister also assured that no provision would be passed into law that is against the interest of the legal profession or its regulatory autonomy.

In light of these positive developments and the fruitful outcome of our discussions, the Bar Council of India has appealed and directed all Bar Associations and State Bar Councils to refrain from strikes or any form of protest that could disrupt the administration of justice.

"The government has demonstrated a constructive approach and is receptive to our suggestions. Therefore, the need of the hour is to engage in dialogue rather than resort to strikes or boycotts," it said.

A meeting of all State Bar Councils is scheduled for February 23, 2025. If it is felt that there is a necessity for any protest or agitation on any issue, the Bar Council of India will call for a nationwide protest at an appropriate time. At present, there is no such need as the government's approach is positive towards lawyers' issues and the Bar Council of India's representation, the body further added.

The Bar Council of India assured all advocates that it remains steadfast in its duty to safeguard their rights, interests and privileges with utmost vigilance.

"Let us collectively uphold the prestige of the legal profession and strengthen our engagement with the government to secure favourable and justified amendments,"stated the Bar Council of India statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)