Mumbai, February 21: The Shillong Teer Results of Teer games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, will be declared shortly. Those taking part in the Shillong Teer games of today, February 21, can check the Shillong Teer Result and its winning numbers on online portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Lottery players can also check Round 1 and Round 2 results of Teer games by viewing the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 21 below.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer games are played twice a day in two rounds from Monday to Saturday. Did you know Shillong Teer games observe Sunday as a holiday? A traditional archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, consists of eight games. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

What Is Shillong Teer?

An archery-type competition, Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Megahalya throughout the day. The rules of Teer games are very simple. The speculative lottery game requires players to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. This is followed by local archers shooting arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Attracting people from Shillong and nearby areas, Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery kills while providing participants a chance to win multiple prizes. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Teer Result on February 21, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result of all eight Teer games will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. While lottery enthusiasts can check Shillong Teer Results on the websites mentioned above, they can also find Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers here, as LatestLy will keep updating the Shillong Teer Result Chart as and when the results are published. Played throughout the day, Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer results are announced in the morning followed by results of other Teer games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).