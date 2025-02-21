Kolkata, February 21: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of today, February 21, will be announced shortly. Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, is one of the popular forms of Satta Matka-stye lottery games played in West Bengal's capital city. The Kolkata FF Result of today can be checked on sites such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Participants can also view the winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 21 below.

A Satta Matka-type game, the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat, requires lottery players to be physically present in Kolkata to take part in the speculative lottery game. The results of the Kolkata FF lottery will be declared after each round or "bazi" is completed. A total of eight bazis are played every day from Monday to Sunday. These bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 21, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata FF Lottery? How Is Satta Matka-Style Game Played?

The Kolkata FF lottery games begin at around 10 AM and conclude by 8:30 PM. The results of each bazi, also known as round, are published every 90 minutes. The Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery game requires lottery players to place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. A fast-paced lottery game, Kolkata FF offers players a chance to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While the Kolkata FF Results are announced eight times daily, on Sundays, the results are published four times, with results ending by 3 PM. Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat is not only entertaining but also thrilling and strategic at the same time. It is among several lottery games, such as Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, Shillong Teer, etc., that are played across the country.

