Rajkot, Oct 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that aeroplanes will soon be manufactured in Gujarat and their spare parts will be made at Rajkot in the state.

He was addressing a gathering in the Race Course area of Rajkot city after launching a host of projects, including houses for the economically weaker sections.

Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by December end.

Praising the engineering industry in Rajkot district during his address, Modi said, "Aeroplanes will be manufactured in Gujarat soon and their spare parts will be made in Rajkot."

Some leaders built bungalows for themselves after coming into politics, but did not do anything for the poor, he said without mentioning anyone.

"They came into politics and built their bungalows, but never thought of improving the conditions of those living in slums. I have taken up the work of building houses for the poor" he said.

On the occasion, he handed over the possession of nearly 1,100 houses built under the 'Light House" project to the beneficiaries.

Before the rally, the PM also led a roadshow from the airport till Race Course ground.

