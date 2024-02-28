New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the affection he received from the people of Tamil Nadu during his two-day visit there was immense.

"Over the last two days, the affection I have received from my sisters and brothers in Tamil Nadu is immense," PM Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Manipur: Over 1000 Police Commandos Protest Against ASP Kidnapping (Watch Video).

"The number of youth and women joining our programmes is tremendous. These blessings give me the strength to work even harder for the people," he added.

At one of the public gatherings in the state on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "I am humbled by the love and support I get from you, and I apologise for not being able to converse with you in Tamil. The opposition leaders have also started to accept that BJP and NDA will break all records. We have to work hard to transform your faith into belief. We need to reach every household, every booth."

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Stalling Implementation of Solar Policy, Alleges AAP Minister Atishi; LG Office Denies Allegations.

Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs17,300 crores in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined Prime Minister on the occasion. The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the sacred 'Sengol,' pride of Tamil society, in front of an exuberant 30,000 people.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. The Prime Minister also launched India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

He dedicated tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across 10 States/UTs. He also dedicated to the nation, rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section.

The Prime Minister dedicated four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs4,586 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi as inauguration and foundation stones are being laid for multiple development projects towards the road map of developed India.

He said that one can witness the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' in the development projects of today.

Even though the projects may be in Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister emphasised that it will give momentum to development in multiple places across India.

The Prime Minister reiterated the journey of Viksit Bharat and the role of Tamil Nadu in it. He recalled his visit 2 years ago when he flagged off many projects for the expansion of the Chidambaranar Port capacity and his promise of making it into a major hub of shipping. "That guarantee is being fulfilled today", said the Prime Minister.

Talking about the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, the Prime Minister informed that this project will have an investment of Rs7,000 crores. Projects worth Rs900 crores have been dedicated today and Rs2500 crore worth projects were initiated on 13 ports. These projects will benefit Tamil Nadu and will create avenues of employment in the state, he said.

The Prime Minister reminded that the development projects of today being brought by the present government are the people's demands and the previous governments never paid any attention to them. "I have come to Tamil Nadu for the service of the land and to change its fate," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)