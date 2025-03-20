Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): In the wake of Trinamool Congress workers displaying black flags and raising slogans of 'Go Back' against West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari at Baruipur, he announced that the office of the Superintendent of Police would be gheraoed on March 27.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "When JP Nadda can be attacked in West Bengal, then who am I? After getting permission from the High Court, we will 'gherao' the SP office on March 27."

He further alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the police.

Adhikari added, "The Additional SP marked that this is the vehicle of the LoP and ordered them to beat him. Many BJP workers were injured. No action was taken when Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda's car was attacked in 2021. I am just an MLA."

The BJP staged protests against the vandalism and arson of temples in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, and the expulsion of BJP MLAs, including the Leader of the Opposition, from the Assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari claimed that there was no democracy in Bengal after Trinamool Congress workers showed black flags and raised 'Go Back' slogans against BJP MLAs in Baruipur on Wednesday.

"We are being attacked. There is no democracy in Bengal," Adhikari said.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul stated that they were shown black flags because they stood with Sanatan Hindus.

"We are being shown black flags because we stand with Sanatan Hindus. We are also with nationalist Muslims. If they (TMC workers) think that we will be intimidated by black flags or 'Go Back' slogans, they should know that the BJP is not like that. We will raise our voices against the injustice happening. The Police Minister is Mamata Banerjee, and this is being done on her orders. If we speak for the people of Bengal, we are suspended. The police are just silently watching," she alleged.

Earlier on Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her "illiterate" and accusing her of insulting the country's daughter, Sunita Williams.

Adhikari's outburst came after Banerjee allegedly referred to the Indian-American astronaut as "Sunita Chawla" instead of Sunita Williams.

He also mentioned a past incident in which Banerjee supposedly claimed that Rakesh Roshan and Indira Gandhi went to the moon. He termed it "shameful" and criticized her for changing Williams' name.

"The CM is saying the wrong things. She is an illiterate Chief Minister. She took the name of Sunita Chawla instead of Sunita Williams. This is an insult to the daughter of our country. Earlier, the CM said Rakesh Roshan and Indira Gandhi went to the moon. It is shameful that the West Bengal CM changed the name of Sunita Williams," said Adhikari.

Adhikari, along with BJP MLAs, staged a protest outside the Assembly Gate against State Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, accusing him of acting against the Constitution.

He alleged that TMC goons and police in plain clothes obstructed his way while he was entering the Assembly. "We are elected representatives, but we are unsafe," he added. (ANI)

