Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 31 (ANI): Days after the killing of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in Brajrajnagar town in Jharsuguda district, the Odisha government on Tuesday transferred the Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) and Brajarajnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and attached them to the State police headquarters in Cuttack.

Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain and Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi have been transferred to the State Police Headquarters.

Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas has been transferred and posted as the new SP of Jharsuguda.

Athamalik SDPO Chintamani Pradhan has been posted as Brajrajnagar SDPO.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on Sunday.

Das was shot at by one police personnel.

During its investigation, the team at Brajarajnagar examined the informant and other eyewitnesses including the other person. The Crime Branch team visited the spot Lift and Shifting Office Building near Gandhi Chowk along with the forensic and ballistic experts and seized one empty case and other physical clue material.

The team also seized one 9mm pistol and three rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset of the accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das. The firearms and ammunition will be sent for Ballistic examination and opinion.

Another team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sishir Mishra and staff conducted the investigation at Bhubaneswar including an inquest followed by an autopsy by a team of doctors of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar after arranging sufficient lighting facility. Videography of the entire process was also done.

The team at Bhubaneswar also seized the treatment records and blood stained clothes and other biological exhibits. Viscera has been preserved for further chemical examination and opinion.

The accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das is under police custody and will be forwarded to the Court for further police remand.

The additional Director General of Police, CID/Crime Odisha is camping at the spot and personally monitoring and supervising the investigation of the case.

The investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. (ANI)

