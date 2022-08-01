Nagpur, Aug 1 (PTI) A woman was arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly murdering her husband on the basis of findings in the post mortem report, a police official said on Monday.

Kalamna police had initially registered a case of accidental death after Rani Yadav (35) said her husband Gyani died of head injuries suffered after falling on a sewing machine late Saturday night, he said.

"However, during post mortem, the doctors noticed strangulation marks on the neck and alerted police that it was a case of murder. On sustained questioning, Rani confessed she had smashed his head against a sewing machine and then strangled him with a dupatta (scarf) as the deceased used to assault her routinely under the influence of liquor," he said.

She has been charged with murder and will be produced in court, the Kalamna police station official added.

