The Maharashtra Police on Friday arrested nine people in Umred town on charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl. Puja Gaikwad, SDPO, Nagpur Rural police said that they learned about the gang rape during the investigation of a murder case.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Nine people arrested in Umred town on charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl. This information was revealed during the investigation of a murder case: Puja Gaikwad, SDPO, Nagpur Rural police pic.twitter.com/9myFmm6DGy — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)