Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Union Territory of Ladakh has witnessed the complete restoration of normalcy, with uninterrupted internet services, smooth functioning of educational institutions, and resumption of public transport and other civic activities, as restrictions in Ladakh have been lifted in view of the people's cooperation and responsible behaviour.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting on Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed satisfaction over the prevailing calm and order across the Union Territory. He commended the efforts of the civil and police administration, security forces, and the people of Ladakh for their collective role in maintaining peace and harmony.

He said that the people of Ladakh have shown exemplary patience and unity during recent challenging times. He stressed that their spirit of cooperation has been instrumental in quickly restoring normal life across the region. "The restoration of normal life is a clear reflection of the people's faith in the administration's commitment to ensuring safety, stability, and inclusive growth," he said.

Highlighting the deep-rooted sense of nationalism among the people, the Lt Governor observed, "Ladakhis are among the most patriotic citizens of our nation, who have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the country in safeguarding national interests."

Urging the people to continue contributing to the region's progress, Gupta called upon all sections of society to work with renewed energy for the development and prosperity of Ladakh.

He reiterated the administration's commitment to ensuring equitable growth across all sectors, education, health, infrastructure, and employment, with special focus on youth empowerment and sustainable tourism.

The Lt Governor also assured that the administration remains fully committed to addressing public concerns and ensuring that every measure taken is people-centric and transparent.

Gupta further urged citizens to remain vigilant, continue supporting law and order, and actively participate in the development initiatives being undertaken by the administration to ensure a prosperous and secure future for Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, DIG CRPF PR Jambolkar, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, CO 79, Sanjay Kumar and other senior officials.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to maintain close coordination and remain vigilant to sustain the peaceful environment and ensure continued public convenience. (ANI)

