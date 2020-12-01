New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Attorney General K K Venugopal has granted consent for initiating contempt proceedings against comic artist Rachita Taneja for her alleged objectionable tweets against the Supreme Court.

Sources said that Venugopal has granted consent on a letter of a law student who had sought his consent for initiating contempt of court proceedings against Taneja.

“The Attorney General has granted his consent for initiating contempt proceedings against Rachita Taneja,” said the source who is aware of the development.

The consent of either the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is necessary, under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for initiating contempt proceedings against a person.

