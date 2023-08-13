Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles Battalion apprehended two persons and seized 257 Kg Marijuana with approximate cost of Rs 1 crore in gen A Ambassa, under Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura on Friday, officials informed through a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, an Assam Rifles team launched a joint operation with police representatives from Ambassa Police Station from general area Ambassa, under Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura.

The apprehended individuals alongwith seized contents were handed over to Ambassa PS for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles have demonstrated its commitment towards drug free society.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Kamalpur police station seized 23 grams of drugs worth over Rs 9.2 lakhs and apprehended a person in Tripura's Dhalai district, officials informed through a statement.

Based on a tip-off, an Assam Rifles team of Radhanagar Battalion, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (E), launched a joint operation with a team from Kamlapur police station in the general area of Erarpar Bazar.

During the operation, the joining team apprehended one person and recovered 23 grams of grade-1 heroin worth approximately 9.2 lakhs from his possession, as per the statement. (ANI)

